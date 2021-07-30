Follow us on Image Source : PTI India reports 44,230 new Covid cases, 555 deaths in a day; recovery rate at 97.38%

India on Friday reported as many as 44,230 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, while 555 people died due to coronavirus, according to Health Ministry. With 555 fatalities in a day, the number of people who succumbed to the virus jumped to 4,23,217. The country’s overall caseload rose to 3,15,72,344 crore.

As many as 42,360 patients recovered during the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 3,07,43,972. The recovery rate is currently at 97.38%

According to the Union Health Ministry’s latest update, the country has a total of about 4,05,155 lakh active cases at present, which constitute 1.28% of total cases. The weekly positivity rate stands at 2.43% while daily positivity rate is at 2.44%.

India’s cumulative vaccination coverage surpassed 45 crore 55 lakh and nearly 47 lakh doses were administered yesterday. Maharashtra tops state list with 1,06,88,664 people fully vaccinated so far.

Also, 18,16,277 tests to detect the infection were carried out on Thursday, taking the total number of such tests conducted so far in the country to 46,46,50,723.

