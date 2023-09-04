Congress leader Karan Singh condemns Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark, says 'totally unacceptable'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Karan Singh

DMK youth wing secretary and Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark on "Sanatan Dharma" has sparked a row. His remarks evoked sharp reactions from the BJP across the country, with some leaders alleging that it was a call for genocide and others demanding that Udayanidhi be booked for treason. Later, Udhayanidhi Stalin rubbished the genocidal claim and said his speech was a pointer to social evils. Meanwhile, Congress leader Karan Singh on Monday condemned DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Sanatan Dharma' statement, saying it is "most unfortunate" and "totally unacceptable".

Singh called the statement "unfortunate"

Condemning Stalin's remark on "Sanatan Dharma" that it should be eradicated, Singh called the statement "unfortunate". "Thiru Udhayanidhi's preposterous statement that Sanatan Dharma should be eradicated is most unfortunate. Crores of people in this country follow, to a lesser or greater extent the tenets of Sanatan Dharma. Besides, the greatest Sanatan Dharma temples in the world are in Tamil Nadu - in Thanjavur, in Srirangam, in Thiruvannamalai, in Chidambaram, in Madurai, in Suchindram, in Rameshwaram and many more," Singh said.

"It is shocking that a responsible politician should make this kind of a totally unacceptable statement I have the highest regard for the magnificent Tamil culture but I take strong objection to the statement made by Thiru Udhayanidhi," Karan Singh added.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi steps up attack on BJP

On DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Sanatana dharma' remark, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi stepped up the attack on BJP and said, "Congress believes in the Constitution. We are equal in the eyes of God. My question is who gave the BJP the right to distribute the certificates of 'dharma'. BJP never says anything when the leaders of the parties associated with BJP disrespect lord Shree Ram."

