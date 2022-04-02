Judges need to put curbs, punish probe agencies for acting as BJP govt's 'stooge': Congress on CJI's remarks

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Judges need to put curbs, punish probe agencies for acting as BJP govt's 'stooge', says Congress on CJI's remarks

Stating that the use of strong language alone is insufficient, the Congress on Saturday urged the Chief Justice of India and his fellow judges to exercise their duty under the Constitution to stop CBI, ED and Income Tax department from acting as "political stooges" of the BJP government.

The opposition party was reacting to CJI NV Ramana's remarks on Friday while delivering a lecture where he asked police officers complaining about harassment after government change to be impartial, saying "when you endear yourself to powers, you will have to face consequences".

The CJI had also said that the CBI's credibility has come under deep public scrutiny with time as its actions and inactions have raised questions in some cases, and called for creating an "independent umbrella institution" to bring various investigating agencies under one roof.

Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told reporters that the Chief Justice of India and other judges will have to "'put curbs and punish the CBI, ED and Income Tax for acting as political stooges for the BJP and Modi government." He alleged "absolute and total subjugation" of CBI, ED and Income Tax department.

"The truth, for CJI must understand and it is there for every citizen to see, is that CBI, ED and Income tax are stooges of the BJP and the Modi government to be unleashed against electoral opponents. That's why CBI's new name is 'Captive Bureau of Investigation' for BJP political settlement affairs.

"The ED has become the 'Election Department' of BJP and IT has become a pliable toy in the hands of the government to be unleashed against its opponents," the Congress spokesperson alleged.

Surjewala alleged that when Prime Minister Modi and the BJP go to fight an election in any state, "the first to arrive there are the CBI, the ED and the Income Tax". "I urge upon the Chief Justice of India that speaking in strong language sitting in the Court alone is insufficient when the Constitution and rule of law are being trampled upon by those sitting in the citadels of power," he said.

"The Chief Justice and his companion judges of the Supreme Court will have to work further, exercise their duty under Article 136 of the Constitution and if necessary, put curbs and punish the CBI, ED and Income Tax," the Congress leader said. Opposition parties have often alleged that the central agencies are being used to target their leaders, a charge dismissed by the central government.

