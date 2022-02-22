Bajrang Dal activist murder: Normalcy in Shivamogga; police say 'on verge' of nabbing all accused

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shivamogga: Police personnel barricade a road in front of a mosque, as tension spread in Karnatakas Shivamogga town over the murder of a member of right-wing outfit Bajrang Dal on Sunday night, in Shivamogga, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.

Amid uproar over Bajrang Dal activist Harsha's murder in Karnataka, the police have made four arrests and have detained about a dozen others for questioning in connection with the case. Stray incidents of arson and violence were reported in Tunganagar on Tuesday morning. The arrested have been identified as Kashif, Nadim, Asif, and Rihan, all in their twenties, police sources said. "Their background and all other details are being checked", they added.

Also, Pratap Reddy, Additional DGP, Karnataka has assured that the police is quite close to arresting all accused. "All accused have been identified. Teams are outside as well as inside Shivamogga district. So, work is going on and we are on the verge of completing the detection and arresting the accused persons".

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that normalcy has returned to the city of Shivamogga. "There's calm in Shivamogga...KS Eshwarappa didn't lead the procession (for taking the body of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha to his home). He was in procession as local MLA. Action will be taken against whoever damaged property", he told reporters.

According to Reddy, a few vehicles were burnt in Tunganagar on Tuesday morning, despite prohibitory orders which have been clamped under section 144 of the CrPC.

"Following the murder of Harsha, there was a very tense situation in the city and certain surrounding areas. Additional forces were rushed to Shivamogga and a lot of arrangements were made by the deputy commissioner and the superintendent of police to ensure that the fallout of the murder does not spread further," Reddy said.

Harsha was stabbed to death on Sunday night at Bharathi Nagar in the city allegedly by a group of men, who came in a car.

Police suspect the involvement of seven people in the murder. Additional Director General of Police C Pratap Reddy, who is camping in the town told reporters that all the accused have been identified.

The official said 14 different incidents of arson and violence took place in the city (after the murder), which would require the filing of FIRs. In three cases FIRs have been registered, he said adding, the police were trying to trace those who lost their motorbikes and properties in the arson and violence.

