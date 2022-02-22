Bajrang Dal activist murder: BJP claims conspiracy by Congress leaders, demands NIA probe

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Members of various pro-hindu organisations stage a protest march over the alleged murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in Shivamogga, in Chikmagalur, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.

Scores of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have demanded a probe by the NIA into the murder case of a Bajrang Dal activist in Karnataka's Shivamogga district. MP Renukacharya, BJP MLA from Honnali, claimed a conspiracy by Congress leaders behind the killing of Harsha (28) and directly blamed Congress' Karnataka unit chief DK Shivakumar.

"Congress is behind the murder of Harsha. He was killed because of DK Shivakumar, BK Hariprasad & other Congress leaders. I urge the Home minister to hand over the case to NIA. I will give the compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family," he said.

Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa and Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje have also demanded a probe by the NIA. Eshwarappa, who is from the district alleged that "Musalman goondas" are behind Harsha's murder.

According to BJP's national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh, Harsha was killed by jihadi fundamentalists for his opposition to Hijab at educational institutions.

Meanwhile, two more persons have been detained in connection with the murder of Harsha. Three people were already arrested in relation to the case and they are residents of this district headquarters town.

Harsha was stabbed to death on Sunday night at Bharathi Nagar in the city allegedly by a group of men, who had arrived in a car. Police suspect the involvement of seven people in the murder.

"Investigations are underway to find out their (those arrested and detained) links with various political and social outfits," sources told PTI.

In view of the tense situation, the district administration has declared a holiday for schools and colleges today as well. Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC are also in force here. Three police teams have been formed to track the other murderers who are at large, they added.

Following the incident, the city witnessed violence, arson, stone-pelting and damage to the properties during the funeral procession on Monday that left at least three persons, including a photo journalist and a policewoman, injured. Several two-wheelers were either damaged or torched.

Police tried to bring the situation under control by firing in the air and lathi charge to disperse the crowd and made way for the funeral procession to move further and the final rites to take place. Police personnel have been deployed at every nook and corner of the city. The district authorities have appealed to the people to maintain peace and calm.

