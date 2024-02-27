Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Lok Sabha elections 2024: Amit Shah urges youngsters to join 'Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye' campaign.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday urged young voters to join the 'MeraPehlaVoteDeshKeLiye' campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha 2024 elections.

Taking to X, Union Minister Amit Shah said, "PM @narendramodi Ji's appeal to first-time voters to actively participate in the voting process is a definitive step to further empower, embolden, and enhance our democracy. The youth are the sculptors of our people's collective future. I appeal to our youths to unleash their creative instincts to make the #MeraPehlaVoteDeshKeLiye campaign successful in their own ways."

Union Minister Anurag Thakur also echoed the call made by PM Modi in his recent Mann Ki Baat address. As the nation gears up for the largest festival of democracy, Thakur urges everyone to unite and participate in the 'MeraPehlaVoteDeshKeLiye' campaign.

PM Modi's Mann ki Baat message for youth of India

"A clarion call was given by our Honourable PM Shri @narendramodi ji in his recent Mann Ki Baat address, & as the nation gears up for its biggest festival of democracy, I urge all of you to join the #MeraPehlaVoteDeshKeLiye campaign and encourage young voters to exercise their democratic rights. Here it is, Tune in now to the #MeraPehlaVoteDeshKeLiye Anthem and share it with everyone. Let's take the campaign forward in our own ways & styles. Let's embrace this responsibility and celebrate the power of our collective voices online, @mygovindia and in the colleges!," Union Minister Anurag Thakur tweeted, sharing a video on the campaign.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged young and first-time voters to vote in record numbers in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Addressing the nation in his Mann Ki Baat programme on Sunday, the PM also appealed to prominent personalities belonging to different industries to motivate the first-time voters of the country.

"I appeal to the first-time voters to exercise their franchise in record numbers in the upcoming elections. I will also appeal to the influencers of the nation, whether they are from the world of sports, the film industry, literature, other professionals, or our Instagram and YouTube influencers. They should also actively participate in this campaign and motivate our first-time voters," the PM said.

Further, Mann Ki Baat', a monthly radio programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will not be broadcast for the next three months in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the PM said.

