Aaj ki Baat: October 7, 2021, Full Episode

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Terrorists checked I-cards, asked Muslims to go, then shot Sikh principal, Hindu teacher in Srinagar school

Terrorists checked I-cards, asked Muslims to go, then shot Sikh principal, Hindu teacher in Srinagar school Exclusive: Interview with Jammu Kashmir Lt. Gov Manoj Sinha on terrorists targeting non-Muslims

Interview with Jammu Kashmir Lt. Gov Manoj Sinha on terrorists targeting non-Muslims Exclusive: How Punjab, Uttarakhand Congress leaders were prevented by UP police from proceeding towards Lakhimpur Kheri

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

Latest India News