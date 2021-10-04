Monday, October 04, 2021
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Videos show sequence of what triggered violence between farmers, BJP workers in Lakhimpur Kheri

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

New Delhi Published on: October 04, 2021 20:45 IST

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Videos show sequence of what triggered violence between farmers, BJP workers in Lakhimpur Kheri, UP
  • Exclusive: Video shows protesters forcing a man to implicate others minutes before he was beaten to death
  • Exclusive: Why politicians were barred by UP govt from entering Lakhimpur Kheri

