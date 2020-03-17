3-year-old in Mumbai tests positive for coronavirus after parents infected with COVID 19

Maharashtra now has a total of 39 coronavirus positive cases (Representational image)

Amid rising cases of COVID 19 in the country, a 3-year-old girl and her parents have tested positive for the noval coroanvirus. The father of the girl has a travel history to the United States. The US returned man was placed under isolation at Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital, later his wife and daughter were also tested positive.

Maharashtra has the highest number of noval coronavirus cases in the country after 6 more emerged on Monday.

Health minister Rajesh Tope earlier on Saturday evening announced that shopping malls across the state will remain closed till month-end.

A total of 110 cases of coronavirus, including 17 foreign nationals, have been confirmed across India, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

Two people have so far died of the infection in the country so far. The virus had first emerged in China's Wuhan city in December last year.

