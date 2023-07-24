Will Ajit Pawar replace CM Eknath Shinde after Aug 10? Maha Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis' reply | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Devendra Fadnavis asserted EM Eknath will complete his tenure

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis rubbished Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut's claim that NCP leader Ajit Pawar will replace CM Eknath Shinde after August 10.

"Nowadays, several senior leaders can be seen making speculations. They may speculate as much as they want. When we formed the Maha Yuti alliance, all three leaders of all three parties were clear that the CM is Eknath Shinde and he will continue to be the CM of Maha Yuti. There is not going to be any change to this. As the leader of the biggest party of Maha Yuti, I would like to clearly say this - nobody should have any confusion in their mind. If Opposition tries to create confusion, it means they are indulging in kite flying and their kite will come down," Fadnavis said.

Prithviraj Chavan's claim

When asked about his reported statement "Ajit Pawar will become the next CM of Maharashtra", senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said he can't reveal his sources.

"I can't reveal my sources. I talked about it a long time back, immediately after the split in NCP happened. It is just an analysis based on some information. The anti-defection decision against the Eknath Shinde group, which is pending before Maharashtra Assembly Speaker, will be delivered within the 90-day period, around 10th August. There is no way the Shinde group can escape disqualification because they have clearly violated the 10th Schedule. So, the position of CM will become vacant. The CM went & called on the PM with his family. This visit has raised eyebrows. This smells of farewell..," said the Congress leader.

Sanjay Raut's claim

Earlier a few days ago, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut also claimed that the induction of Pawar as deputy chief minister in the Maharashtra government was the beginning of the process of Eknath Shinde losing his chief minister's post.

Talking to reporters, Raut claimed that Maharashtra would soon get a new chief minister.

(With agencies inputs)