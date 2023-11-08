Covid-19 body bags purchase scam: Ex- Mumbai Mayor seeks four weeks' time to appear before ED

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Ex-Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar

Covid-19 body bags purchase scam: Former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar has sought four weeks' time to appear before Enforcement Directorate officials in connection with Covid-19 body bags purchase scam. According to the former Mayor, some time was needed to collect all the documents required by ED. On Wednesday, Kishori Pednekar's lawyer Rahul Arote filed the return application and asked for four weeks' time. However, the probing agency is yet to respond to the time sought by Kishori Pednekar.

The EOW had registered a case against Pednekar, who belongs to Shiv Sena (UBT), and two senior officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) under various Indian Penal Code sections including 420 (cheating) and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy), based on a complaint filed by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya.

Pednekar was earlier questioned for two hours by the Mumbai Police's Economic Offence Wing (EOW) in connection with an alleged scam in the purchase of body bags for COVID-19 victims. This was the first occasion wherein Pednekar was quizzed by the police after an FIR was registered against her and two others, the official said.

What is the case?

It was alleged that there was a misappropriation of funds and irregularities in the management of health facilities and the purchase of body bags for deceased coronavirus patients, masks and other items by the BMC during the pandemic under Pednekar as Mumbai mayor from November 2019 till March 2022.