Madhya Pradesh: One more Cheetah Dhatri found dead in Kuno National Park

Madhya Pradesh: One more cheetah in Kuno National Park has died, said Aseem Srivastava, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) on Wednesday. The female cheetah 'Dhatri' was found dead at the Kuno National Park today morning. As of now, a post-mortem is being conducted to ascertain the case of death.

The death of the female cheetah made it the sixth adult feline to have died since March, according to a statement from the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department on Wednesday.

"This morning, one of the female cheetahs - Dhatri (Tiblisi) -- was found dead. To determine the cause of the death, a post-mortem is being conducted," the statement read.

According to PTI, a total of 14 cheetahs, including seven males, six females and one female cub -- are kept in the bomas in Kuno. In addition to this, a team is intensively monitoring a female cheetah who is out in the open. Efforts are on to bring her back to the boma for a health examination, the statement said.