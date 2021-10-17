Follow us on Image Source : PEXELS.COM Vastu Tips: Keep this in mind while choosing a dragon statue or picture for home

Know about Dragon in Vastu Shastra today. The dragon is a symbol of energy. In Chinese Vastu, it is said to enhance good luck. Therefore, it is considered good to have a dragon statue or any picture of it in the house. It is very important to keep some things in mind while choosing a dragon statue or picture.

You can buy a wooden, ceramic or crystal dragon, but metal and gold dragons are not considered good. A green colored dragon made on an earthen vase is also considered auspicious. You can also gift it to someone. Apart from this, pictures of dragon couples can also be attached. The pairing of dragon is the best way to increase the prosperity of the house. Know in which direction to place the dragon so that there will be peace and happiness in the house.

The dragon should never be kept at a height or in the bedroom, as it creates mental tension and restlessness in the family members. There are different directions for different dragons. Place the wooden dragon in the south-east or east, while the crystal dragon in the south-east, north-east or north-west and the reading child should place it on their study table, while keeping the dragon pairs in the east direction It will be of great benefit.

It was discussed in Vastu Shastra to put a dragon statue or picture in the house. Hope you will fix the Vastu of your house by adopting these Vastu tips.