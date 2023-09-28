Why is World Rabies Day observed on September 28? Know signs and symptoms of the zoonotic disease

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the signs and symptoms of Rabies.

Each year, World Rabies Day is observed on September 28th to raise awareness about this zoonotic disease. Rabies is a deadly virus that affects the central nervous system of mammals, including humans. The virus is mainly spread through the saliva of infected animals, such as dogs, bats, raccoons, skunks, and foxes.

World Rabies Day was established in 2007 and the goal of the day is to bring together the world’s leading experts in rabies prevention and control to share knowledge and discuss strategies for raising awareness about this disease and its prevention. To establish World Rabies Day, the World Health Organization (WHO) jointly collaborated with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Alliance for Rabies Control.



To commemorate the death anniversary of French biologist, microbiologist and chemist, Louis Pasteur, September 28 was selected as World Rabies Day. Louis Pasteur developed the first rabies vaccine in 1885.

This year, the theme for World Rabies Day 2023 is “All for 1, One Health for all”.

Rabies is highly preventable if you take the right steps. Vaccination is the most effective way to protect yourself and your pets from this virus. Vaccinating your pets will not only protect them from rabies but also protect you and your family. Vaccinating your pets is not only beneficial for them but also helps to reduce the risk of rabies in your community, and ultimately helps eliminate the disease worldwide.

The number of human deaths from rabies has gone down drastically in recent years due to increased awareness and improved access to vaccines. However, rabies remains a major public health threat in many parts of the world. This is why World Rabies Day is so important. This day serves as a reminder for us all to continue our efforts in preventing and controlling this deadly virus.

Signs and Symptoms of Rabies:

It’s important to know the signs and symptoms of rabies as early diagnosis and treatment can save lives. The initial symptoms of rabies may include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, and general weakness. As the virus progresses, other symptoms may develop such as confusion, agitation, hallucinations, seizures, difficulty swallowing, excessive salivation, paralysis, and eventually death.

There are several steps you can take to protect yourself from rabies:

Avoid contact with wild animals (or any animal that appears sick or injured)

Have your pets vaccinated regularly against rabies

Do not feed or touch stray animals

If you are bitten by an animal or suspect that you have been exposed to rabies, seek immediate medical attention

Wash animal bites immediately with soap and running water for at least 10 minutes

Report all animal bites to your local health department

By observing World Rabies Day each year we can help spread awareness about this disease and its prevention which will ultimately reduce human deaths from this virus. We can also help save lives by ensuring that our pets are properly vaccinated against rabies; this will help protect our communities from this virus.

