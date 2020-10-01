Bigg Boss 14 CONFIRMED Contestant List: Rubina-Abhinav to Radhe Maa, look who will be locked inside the house

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 14 CONFIRMED Contestant List

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is back to bright up the small screens with the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14. The promos videos and appearance of Ex-Bigg Boss contestants like Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and others have already created a buzz among the fans. The show is all set to premiere on October 3 when the viewers will be able to meet the contestants of the show. Many big names from the Television industry including Karan Patel, Aly Goni, Salman's co-star Sneha Ullal, Jasmin Bhasin, GIaa Manek, TV couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, Tina Dutta have been doing rounds on the internet. However, not everything you hear is true.

Here is the list of Bigg Boss 14 contestants who are locked inside the house on October 1. The channel has already started to release the promos of the celebrities which has further left the viewers excited. Have a look-

Eijaz Khan

FILM and TV actor Eijaz Khan is a popular name in the industry. He has played lead roles in famous shows like Kkavyanjali and Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa. He was last seen on TV in Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey. The makers also unveiled a promo in which the celebrity's face was hidden. it looks like the uber-cool mystery man is none other than Eijaz Khan. Click to know more about Eijaz Khan.

Jasmin Bhasin

TV actress Jasmin Bhasin rose to fame with show Dil Se Dil Tak opposite Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. She has been ruling the headlines for the last couple of months for showing her adventurous side in Rohit Shetty's reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Click to read more about Jasmin Bhasin.

Naina Singh

After winning MTV's Splitsvilla with Baseer, Naina Singh is all set to flaunt her power-packed personality in the bIgg Boss 14 house. She was last seen in the popular long running TV show KumKum Bhagya. Click to know more about Naina Singh.

Nishant Singh Malkhani

Soon after TV actor Nishant Singh Malkani quit his show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega, rumours were doing rounds that he will be part of Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss and here he is. It will be interesting to watch how Nishant impresses his fans with his real personality. Click to read more about Nishant Singh Malkhani

Pavitra Punia

Pavitra Punia has been working on TV for over a decade. She made her acting debut as Dalljeet with the show Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi. Then was seen in the show Love U Zindagi, opposite Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. Now, she is all set to win hearts with her fiery personality in Bigg Boss. Interestingly, Pavitra Punia was the girlfriend of Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra. Click to know more about Pavitra Punia

Rahul Vaidya

Singer Rahul vaidya made a name for himself when he appeared in India Idol 1. He has been seen on TV in a few other reality shows as well and has sung in Bollywood films. Rahul is currently dating TV actress Disha Parmar.

Jaan Kumar Sanu

Singer Kumar Sanu's son Jaan Kumar Sanu has been the first contestant officially introduced at the press conference of Bigg Boss by superstar Salman Khan. Jaan revealed that his father was shocked when he heard that he is participating in the controversial reality show. He is a trained classical singer Jaan sang the popular song Bum Bum Boley from the film Taare Zameen Par. He made his debut as a singer in 2016 with a cover of his father's song from the film Akele Hum Akele Tum. Click to read more about Jaan Kumar Sanu.

Nikki Tamboli

Actress Nikki Tamboli is a popular name in South Film Industry. She has acted in Tamil and Telugu films like Kanchana 3 and Thippara Meesam. The makers have already released a promo that gives a sneak peek into the actress's appearance in Bigg Boss 14. Click to read more about Nikki Tamboli.

Sara Gurpal

After Shehnaaz Gill and Himanshi Khurana earned heaps of praises last year, another Punjabi singer-actress is ready to win hearts - Sara Gurpal. She was crowned as Miss Chandigarh in 2012 and has featured in many popular songs till date.

Rubina Dilaik - Abhinav Shukla

Rubina Dilaik has been in the limelight for the longest time for her show Chhoti Bahu and then for Shakti Astitva Ker Ehsaas Ki. She is participating in the show with her husband and TV actor Abhinav Shukla. The actor, who started his career on TV with Jersey No 10, has portaryed many powerful characters to date. Rubina and Abhinav tied the knot in 2018 in a beautiful wedding ceremony in Shimla. After Tanaaz-Bakhtiar and Shilpa-Apoorva, they will be the third married couple to enter the house.

Shehzad Deol

Remember Vikas Gupta's show Ace of Space? Well, Shehzad Deol was a contestant on the show which was made on a similar concept to Bigg Boss. He was one the finalists on Ace of Space Season 1. He has worked in the Punjabi film industry.

Shardul Pandit

Shardul Pandit was last seen in the show Kuldeepak. There were reports that the actor had returned to his home after facing a hard time in Mumbai due to financial issues.

Radhe Maa

After Swami Om, Godwoman Radhe Maa is all set to enter Bigg Boss 14. She keeps ruling the headlines for her controversies and open personality. Born as Sukhvinder Kaur in Dorangala village of Punjab’s Gurdaspur district, Radhe Maa was once seen wearing a red mini skirt which earned her much attention. Click to know more about her.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage