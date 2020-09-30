Bigg Boss 14: Who is Nikki Tamboli? Here's all you should know about the actress

Image Source : TWITTER/@FC_NIKKITAMBOLI Get to know about Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli

Not many days are left when Bigg Boss season 14 is about to begin its journey. And as the date of the show is nearing the makers are hardly leaving any stone unturned to make the audience more curious. A lot of celebrities are rumoured to be entering the house. But very few of them have confirmed their presence in this high voltage reality show and one such name is that of Nikki Tamboli. Recently, the show has released the teaser of Bigg Boss 14 featuring someone who looks like the South actress. The video shows Nikki shaking a leg on Nora Fetehi’s Dilbar song.

Take a look at the teaser here:

Born on August 21, 1996, Nikki comes from Maharashtra’s Aurangabad where she did her schooling and higher studies.

Talking about her inclination towards showbiz, the actress always wanted to make her mark in modelling. Therefore, after her studies, the actress started her career as a model and even featured in a few TV commercials.

Later, Nikki went on to make her film debut with Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu which was in Telugu, alongside actor Adith Arun. After this, Nikki was seen in prominent films like Kanchana 3 and Thippara Meesam.

Recently, the actress took to her social media to share a selfie where she is seen getting ready for her act in Bigg Boss 14.

You are magic Don’t ever apologize for the fire in you 🎊 pic.twitter.com/I4JFci9k9K — Nikki Tamboli (@nikkitamboli) August 31, 2020

Meanwhile, on the personal front, the 24-year-old Nikki rumoured to be dating Mumbai’s famous DJ Rohit Gida. Rohit is quite popular in the music circuit in the city and often plays in Bandra. The couple has usually been spotted together by the paparazzi.

Well, seems like Nikki’s fans are going to have a blast watching her in the Bigg Boss 14 house. What do you think?

