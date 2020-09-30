Image Source : TWITTER/RAHULMAHAJAN/INSTAFANPAGE Bigg Boss 14: When Radhe Maa ignited controversies with her viral photos, videos

It seems that Bigg Boss 14 is going to be a 'dhamakedaar' season as the makers have planned the entry of super controversial contestants this time. Just yesterday a new promo of self-styled Godwoman Radhe Maa was shared that left the fans intrigued about what will the courses of events in the show. Her entry in Salman Khan's reality show is now confirmed as she can be seen taking a walkthrough in the BB house with her very popular 'flute' in her hand. As devotional music plays in the background, Radhe Maa can be heard saying, "Ye ghar humesha bana rahe, Bigg Boss is bar bohot chale." Have a look at some of her viral photos and videos that caught everyone's attention.

Born as Sukhvinder Kaur in Dorangala village of Punjab’s Gurdaspur district, she came in the limelight for quite a few controversies. Radhe Maa was once seen wearing a red mini skirt, matching boots and a cap. Her photo spread on the internet like wildfire and were even shared by Rahul Mahajan. Alongside he wrote, "Guess who ????"

Guess who ???? pic.twitter.com/KOg8EFJCGB — Rahul Pramod Mahajan (@TheRahulMahajan) August 5, 2015

When she was asked about the same, she told TOI, "They gave me those clothes and wanted me to wear them. There is nothing wrong in those clothes nor are they obscene. And who told you sadhus and sadhvis have to dress in a particular manner? I listen to my bhakts and if they are happy I am happy."

These were not the only ones that went viral. Have a look at some other here:

Before becoming Radhe Maa, Sukhvinder Kaur was a young mother of two who took on tailoring work to supplement the income of her husband, a sweet shop owner. She got involved in the Paramhans Dera and traveled to a lot of places for discourses. A few years later she moved to Mumbai and her small group of supporters grew.

Some of her devotees believe that she has supernatural powers, but Radhe Maa insists she has never claimed she can perform miracles. Many have even shared their divine experiences on her website. A supporter described how his chest pain vanished when she held him and placed her hand on his head.

Check out her viral dancing videos with her devotees here:

Talking about other participants, names of celebs like--Other celebrities who are speculated to be part of the show are Nishant Singh Malkani, Sara Gurpal, Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Jasmin Bhasin are doing rounds.

The show is all set to premiere on October 3.

