Bigg Boss 14: Who is Jasmin Bhasin? Check her jaw-dropping photos here

Image Source : TWITTER/@JASMINBHASIN Meet Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin

TV actress Jasmin Bhasin has been a popular name in the small screen industry for years. She started her career with a Tamil film in 2011 and earned popular in the South Indian cinema. In 2015, Jasmin bagged the leading role as Twinkle Taneja Sarna in Zee TV's Tashan-e-Ishq but rose to fame as Teni Bhanushali in Colors TV's Dil Se Dil Tak. The actress was seen opposite Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and their chemistry was much admired by the fans. The show also featured actress Rashami Desai. Now, Jasmin is all set to walk the same path as her co-star Sidharth Shukla and enter Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 14.

Jasmin Bhasin was last seen in Stra Plus show Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji and managed to impress the viewers with her acting skills. However, she has been in the news for her adventurous avatar in Rohit Shetty's show Khatron Ke Khiladi where she ended up as a semi-finalist. Her constant chatter and camaraderie with host and filmmaker Rohit Shetty was a treat to watch.

Jasmin Bhasin was also seen in Ekta Kapoor's show Naagin 4 as Nayantara. But soon she quit the show and Rashami Desai replaced her.

Talking about Bigg Boss 14, it is rumoured that Jasmin Bhasin is one of the highest-paid contestants on the show. The TV actress had made guest appearances more than twice in the last seen and now she enters as the contestant.

Talking about the show, host Salman Khan said at the press conference, “As we get used to the new way of life, I am glad to be back with Bigg Boss to again entertain each and every one of you. A big property like Bigg Boss not only promises non-stop entertainment but also provides job opportunities to hundreds of people- both much needed in the current scenario. While this year we fight together the unprecedented times, we hope to bring some excitement in a rather stressful life. So, don’t leave your homes, sit back and gear up to go on a dhamakedaar journey of action and drama with Bigg Boss.”

