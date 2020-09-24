Image Source : INSTAGRAM / JAAN.KUMAR.SANU Bigg Boss 14: Meet the first official contestant-Jaan Kumar Sanu

Singer Kumar Sanu's son Jaan Kumar Sanu is the first official Bigg Boss 14 contestant. He was introduced by superstar host Salman Khan in a virtual press conference. “Sir, I am more nervous because I am meeting you for the first time in my life. My entire body is shaking. I have been your fan since before I got to know anything about the work my dad has done with you. I am a bit dazed with your presence,” Jaan told the Dabangg actor.

Jaan Kumar Sanu made a musical entry in the Bigg Boss 14 press conference singing Salmana Khan's song Aankhon ki Gustaakhiyaan from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Who is Jaan Kumar Sanu?

Just like his father, Jaan is also a singer. His real name is Jayesh Bhattacharya. He is a trained classical singer Jaan sang the popular song Bum Bum Boley from the film Taare Zameen Par. He made his debut as a singer in 2016 with a cover of his father's song from the film Akele Hum Akele Tum. He recently released his single, Tu Sandali, on YouTube.

Besides Jaan Kumar Sanu, it is said that celebrities like Pavitra Punia, Nishant Malkani, Eijaz Khan, Naina Singhh, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya and others have been confirmed to be the participant in the show. However, the makers have not officially announced the list of contestants.

Bigg Boss 14 will premiere on Colors TV on October 3 at 9pm and will air on weekdays at 10.30pm. This season, there are a number of changes - the Bigg Boss house will have a spa, restaurant, movie theatre and shopping mall inside

