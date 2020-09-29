Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAINASINGH Bigg Boss 14: Who is Naina Singh? Look at her stunning photos here DO NOT PUBLISH

Bigg Boss 14-- one of the much-awaited reality shows is around the corner and we can't keep calm. The show hosted by Salman Khan is all set to premiere on October 3. And while the excitement level is super high, everyone is eager to know who are the contestants of the popular show. While names of a lot of celebrities are doing rounds on the internet, there is a rumour that Television fame Naina Singh will be entering the house. Various reports claim that after Jasmin Bhasin, Nia Sharma and Pavitra Punia, Naina is the one who has been confirmed by the makers. For those who are unaware who this pretty lady is, let's have a look at her career and stunning pictures.

Naina is not new to reality shows as she has already won the title of Splitsvilla 10 and was even a finalist on Star Plus show India's Next Superstar. After the shows, she landed into acting as she grabbed a crucial role in one of the popular shows of the small screen--KumKum Bhagya. Naina was seen playing the role of Pragya and Abhi's daughter. However, the journey did not last long as she quit because she was not happy with her role and wanted to try something new.

Naina Singh stepped into showbiz after participating in Miss India 2013. Naina hails from Uttarakhand. She played Abhi (Shabir Ahluwalia) and Pragya's (Sriti Jha) daughter Riya Mehra on Kumkum Bhagya.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FANPAGE Naina Singh in KumKum Bhagya

Now it seems that the lady has made up her mind to participate in Salman Khan's show. Speaking to ETimes TV, she neither accepted nor denied her participation in the show. Not only this, she even spoke up about how pre-planned strategies never work in Bigg Boss.

Naina said, "When one's outside the Bigg Boss house, they make all kind of assumptions about people, and the situations they might find themselves in. But when they go inside, it's completely different. So pre-planned strategies never work inside the Bigg Boss house. It's never about strategies.

It's about how truthful you are to yourself, and how honestly you want to portray yourself in front of the audience. You can't depend on strategies in the long run. You have no choice but to be real."

