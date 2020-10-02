Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@RUBINADILAIK Bigg Boss 14: Witness the love story of TV couple Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla

TV actors Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla are one of the contestants in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 14. The buzz around the show is already high and fans have been waiting to witness the real personalities of their favorite stars who have played iconic roles on the screen. Rubina and Abhinav are the third married couple to get locked in the Bigg Boss house after Tanaaz-Bakhtiar and Shilpa-Apoorva. Both the actors have carved a niche for themselves in the TV industry and worked in a few of the most popular shows.

Rubina has been in the limelight for the longest time for her show Chhoti Bahu and then for Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She played a kinnar in her last show and her performance left an impact on the viewers. On the other hand, Abhinav started his career on TV with Jersey No 10 and has portrayed many powerful characters to date. They much as their career graph, their love story has been equally eye-popping.

The duo met at their friend's house and felt a spark instantly. It was love at first sight. During an old interview, Abhinav said, "I met Rubina at a friend's house during Ganpati. I checked her out as she looked resplendent in a sari. You generally see girls in western clothes and then you get to see that someone can look so stunning in a sari as well. So I saw her and I was like, wow she's beautiful."

Soon after, Abhinav commented on one of Rubina's photoshoot pictures and asked her to let him shoot her pictures once. However, it was Rubina who made the first move and the couple fell deeply, madly in love. They share a passion for travelling and coffee. While Abhinav loves to click, Rubina loves to be his subject. The couple's Instagram is loaded with their lovestruck pictures.

In 2018, Rubina and Abhinav tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony in Shimla. Rubina wore a pastel white heavy embroidered bridal lehenga while Abhinav donned a contrasting aqua coloured Shervani. Later, the couple hosted a lavish wedding reception in Mumbai after paying a short visit to Ludhiana.

Click to read all latest news about Bigg Boss 14

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage