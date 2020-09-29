Image Source : INSTAGRAM/EIJAZ KHAN Bigg Boss 14: Who is Eijaz Khan? Everything you should know about the Kkavyanjali actor

TV and film actor Eijaz Khan is all set to enter the popular reality show Bigg Boss 14. The Salman Kha hosted show is all set to premiere on October 3, Saturday, at 9 pm on Colors TV. The makers have kept the timings the same as the last year. It is going to come on air at 9 pm on Saturday and Sunday, and at 10:30 pm during weekdays. So before all the drama, gossips, and controversies begin, here's everything you should know about Bigg Boss 14 contestant Eijaz Khan.

Eijaz Khan- Career

Eijaz Khan is a film and a TV actor who rose to fame by playing the lead roles in Ekta Kapoor's TV show Kkavyanjali and Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa. He appeared in the leading role of Raidhan Raj Katara (Mukhi) in Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey. In 2019 he was seen in the web series called Halala that premiered on Ullu App and Mayanagari-City of Dreams that premiered on Hotstar.

Eijaz Khan- Pictures

The 45-year-old actor is one of the good looking men of the tinsel town. His dashing looks can make any girl go weak on her knees. Take a look at some of Eijaz Khan's dapper pictures.

Eijaz Khan surely loves to keep himself fit!

His next-door-boy look surely grabs all the attention.

Eijaz Khan- Bigg Boss 14 promo

On Tuesday. Bigg Boss 14 makers dropped in a new teaser featuring a man decked up in a black-white tuxedo, with his face covered in a mask. The mystery man is seen flaunting his 'swag' on the stage. And, it looks like the uber-cool mystery man is none other than Eijaz Khan. Take a look:

