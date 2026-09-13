Akanksha Chamola unfollows Gaurav Khanna amid divorce row, removes their pictures from Instagram

TV actors Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna have been grabbing attention ever since Akanksha announced on Netflix’s Lock Upp 2 that they are heading for divorce. Now, Akanksha has once again caught the attention of internet users after they noticed that she has unfollowed Gaurav on Instagram and removed their pictures together.

It must be noted that Gaurav still follows Akanksha on the platform and has kept their pictures together on his Instagram account.

Akanksha Chamola unfollows Gaurav Khanna amid divorce row

Apart from unfollowing Gaurav Khanna, Akanksha has also cleared out her Instagram profile, removing posts and reels that featured Gaurav Khanna. This comes weeks after she publicly spoke about their separation on Netflix's show Lock Upp 2. However, Gaurav still follows her on Instagram at the time of writing. Take a look below:

(Image Source : AKANKSHA CHAMOLA'S INSTAGRAM)Screengrab taken from Akanksha Chamola's Instagram account.

(Image Source : GAURAV KHANNA'S INSTAGRAM )Screengrab taken from Gaurav Khanna's Instagram account.

Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Akanksha dismissed the divorce news as a publicity stunt. She said, "The very purpose of the show I was part of was to reveal one's own reality to the world. You had to open up about aspects and secrets of your life that, for a long time, only you knew. That is exactly what I did on the show. I remained honest about my journey rather than constructing a narrative."

Akanksha Chamola seeks help to change Instagram username

Earlier in August, Akanksha reached out to Meta India and Instagram for help in changing her username, which still carries a reference to Gaurav. However, her current Instagram handle remains "akankshagkhanna". Sharing her request on Instagram Story, she wrote, "@meta @metaindia @instagram, seeking urgent assistance for username change. Due to the current verification-related restrictions, we have been unable to change the username despite multiple attempts. We would appreciate it if your team could review the issue and advise on a possible resolution” She requested Meta India's assistance in changing the username and resolving the issue (sic)."

More details about Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna

For the unversed, Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna tied the knot on November 24, 2016, with their wedding festivities taking place over three days in Kanpur. On the work front, Akanksha was last seen on Netflix's Lock Upp 2, which was hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. She couldn't win the show but managed to make it to the final week. She recently appeared as a guest contestant on the SonyLIV reality show Indian Game Show, hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Meanwhile, Gaurav Khanna is currently seen on Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

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Akanksha Chamola breaks silence on fake divorce claims and accusations of using Gaurav Khanna's fame