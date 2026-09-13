Mary Kom's team apologises after her Bigg Boss 20 comment on women athletes draws criticism

The Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss 20 has been garnering attention for its contestants' fights, arguments and friendships. However, Indian boxing champion Mary Kom, who is also one of the contestants this season, recently made headlines for her remark about women athletes. In one of the recent episodes, while speaking to fellow housemate Qazi Touqeer, Mary opened up about her career and spoke about her own achievements. Her comments, however, did not go down well with internet users and sparked criticism online.

Now, her team has issued an apology for the remark, clarifying that there was "never any intention to demean or compare the journey with that of another athlete". The team also stressed that "every journey is unique, every achievement matters."

What did Mary Kom say about women athletes on Bigg Boss 20?

On Day 5 of Bigg Boss 20, Qazi Touqeer and Mary Kom were having a conversation at the dining table when Qazi spoke about Indian women who have made the country proud through sports. He brought up tennis star Sania Mirza and badminton player Saina Nehwal, saying, "Hamare yahan sports mein kaun kaun ladki ne kamal kiya hai, Sania Mirza also did great, Sania Nehwal (Who are the women who have done exceptionally well in sports in our country? Sania Mirza also did great, as did Saina Nehwal)."

Before Qazi could continue, Mary Kom interrupted and highlighted her own achievements in boxing. She said, "Lekin mere jaisa koi achieve nahi kiya (But no one achieved what I did)."

Mary Kom's team issues an apology

Taking to X on Sunday, Team Mary Kom wrote, "We apologise if Mary’s words were misunderstood. There was never any intention to demean or compare the journey with that of another athlete. Mary has immense respect for every athlete who represents India and gives their heart and soul to the sport. Every journey is unique, every achievement matters, and every medal makes India proud. -Team #MaryKom (sic)." Take a look:

What happened in the recent Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar?

In the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20, Salman Khan interacted with all the contestants for the first time since the show premiered. He also introduced a task in which the contestants had to name the “Big Boss” and “Big Loss” of the season. During the episode, Salman also gave the housemates feedback on how they were coming across on camera, particularly praising Qazi Touqeer.

Bigg Boss 20 airs every day at 9 PM exclusively on JioHotstar and at 10:30 PM on Colors TV.

Also Read:

Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar highlights: Salman Khan praises Qazi Tauqeer, Asif and Aman clash