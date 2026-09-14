Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar Highlight: Uditi Singh avoids eviction after a major twist, gets another chance

The first Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20 was aired on September 13, 2026. Four contestants, Arishfa Khan, Kanika Mann, Love Gill and Uditi Singh, had been nominated for eviction in the first week. Find out here who was evicted and what happened during Weekend Ka Vaar.

What happened during Weekend Ka Vaar?

Salman Khan appeared on the show and revealed that Uditi had received the fewest votes. Uditi could have been evicted, but there was a major twist. Salman explained that this season of ‘Bigg Boss’ features ‘Tathastu’, which means everyone has received a special boon. This special boon gives all the contestants two lifelines.

Uditi lost one of her lifelines but will remain in the show. If she is nominated again and receives the fewest votes, she will be evicted from the show.

Salman Khan launches Mahi and Young’s company

Salman Khan organised a fun game for the contestants. He told Mahi Vij and Young DSA, who had started a ‘marriage bureau’ on the show, that it was time to officially launch their company.

He asked them to choose a couple for their matchmaking game, and they picked Kanika and Gullu. Salman called Kanika and Gullu on stage and asked them to perform a romantic dance to the song ‘Ishq Wala Love’. The audience was delighted by their chemistry.

Which girl did Rohed choose?

Next, Rohed Khan was asked which girl he liked. Initially, the other housemates were trying to pair him up with Amrapali. However, when Rohed was asked to choose a girl himself, he picked Love Gill.

After that, Love Gill and Rohed teamed up to perform a small task.

Amrapali and Mahi mimic Kanika

On the show, Salman Khan asked Mahi and Amrapali to mimic Kanika. Mahi and Amrapali proceeded to mimic her, leaving the entire house and Salman Khan in splits.

After this, Salman Khan asked the housemates how many of them considered Kanika a competitor. In response, several contestants raised their hands.

When and where to watch

Bigg Boss 20 streams on JioHotstar at 9 PM IST, followed by its television telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 PM. The show follows an OTT-first release pattern this season.

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