Preity Zinta’s version of Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 challenge earns love from Sonakshi Sinha. Watch video

Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 has created a storm on the internet with everyone with the #SayItLikeChulbul challenge. The superstar asked his fans to mimic his dialogue from the movie just like he has said it and fans have been flooding social media with their videos. One of them was Preity Zinta who also took the challenge and aced it. However, she has a lovely twist to it.

Preity shared a video on Instagram in which she can be seen mimicking Chulbul Pandey and said, “Maarenge bhi hum, bachayenge bhi hum”. But here comes the twist, she further added, “Picture dekhoge tum, aur celebrate karenge hum.” The actress captioned the post saying, “Who cares if it is raining? Here is my part of the #SayItLikeChulbul contest with a little bit of improvisation ... @beingsalmankhan hope I win that bike kyunki badi mehnat ki hai maine. All to best to you and the entire team of #dabangg3. Cannot wait you see you & my fav Rajjo back on screen.”

Soon after her video surfaced the internet, Rajjo aka Sonakshi Sinha showered her with love and commented, “Love u Zinta.”

Earlier, Salman Khan teased the fans with in his Chulbul Pandey style when he shared a video with Preity Zinta on Halloween. In the post, the actress can be seen wearing a t-shirt that had "Police" written on the back as well as a police cap and was seen standing next to fans’ favourite Chulbul Pandey aka Salman Khan. She wrote, “This Halloween I met someone special in U.P बोलो कौन ? Socho aur bolo?”

Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg 3 will mark the debut of Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee. She will play the role of Khushi, Chulbul Pandey’s love interest in the flashback scenes. Sonakshi Sinha, on the other hand, will reprise her role of Rajjo, Chulbul’s wife. This time, South Indian superstar Kiccha Sudeep will be seen as the antagonist in the film. It will hit the screens on December 20.

