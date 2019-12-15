Sunday, December 15, 2019
     
Dabangg 3 advance booking starts: Will Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha continue the hit game?

If you’re planning to watch Dabangg 3 this upcoming Friday, here’s where and how you can book tickets online. Dabangg 3 stars Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar in lead roles.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 15, 2019 14:38 IST
Image Source : TWITTER

It's just five days away for the much-awaited movie of the year Dabangg 3 to hit the cinema halls across India and abroad. The Salman Khan starrer has been grabbing eyeballs ever since its announcement. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar, who is debuting into Bollywood with the film. Dabangg 3 advance booking has commenced. Salman Khan and Saiee Manjrekar share a video today announcing the same.

"Intezaar khatam! Book karo 'Dabangg 3' ki tickets turrant! #5DaysToDabangg3", Salman Khan wrote while sharing a video with Saiee Manjrekar.

If you’re planning to watch Dabangg 3 on December 20, here’s where and how you can book tickets online through Paytm, BookMyShow and other mobile apps.

What are the show timings of Dabangg 3 movie?

There are several show timings for the film. You can watch Dabangg 3 movie at 09:00 AM, 10: 00 AM, 11:30 AM 01:20 PM, 03:00 PM, 04:50 P, 06:30 PM, 08:20 PM, 10:00 PM and 11:50 PM.

Where to book Dabangg 3 tickets online?

Fans can start booking advance tickets for Dabangg 3 movie online through BookMyShow,  Paytm, Amazon Pay and Mobikwik with good cashback offers.

When can you book Dabangg 3 Movie tickets online?

The advance ticket booking for Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 has already begun. The booking has started on Paytm and BookMyShow. You can also save more while booking your movie tickets by availing BookMyShow  Housefull 4 movie ticket booking offers.

