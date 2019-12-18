Wednesday, December 18, 2019
     
Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha share mushy moments in the latest romantic Dabangg 3 teaser

Salman Khan aka Chulbul Pandey is seen flirting with his ‘super sexy’ Rajjo aka Sonakshi Sinha in this latest teaser from Dabangg 3.

December 18, 2019
Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha's sizzling chemistry in the Dabangg series have always been one of the key highlights. Now, that Dabangg 3 is all set to hit the cinemas in two days, the makers have dropped a romantic teaser featuring the lead stars. Chulbul Pandey is seen flirting with his ‘super sexy’ Rajjo aka Sonakshi Sinha in this latest teaser from Dabangg 3.

Taking to Instagram, Salman Khan shared the latest romantic Dabangg 3 teaser with a caption that said, "Humaari is bade se dil ka bada sa hissa, humaari super sexy habibi Rajjo. Milte hain 20 December ko apke nazdeekhi cinema mein.#2DaysToDabangg3".

