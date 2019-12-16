Salman Khan, Prabhudeva, Sudeep grooving to 'Munna Badnam' in Chennai is best thing on internet. Watch video

Bollywood superstar took his "Dabangg 3" promotions down South, and painted the city in Chulbul Pandey's hues, with a rocking performance in the city. Salman Khan was joined by the film's director Prabhudeva and Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep, who plays the villain in the film, he shook a leg on the beats of the film's anthemic number, Munna Badnam".

"Dabangg 3" is set to release on December 20, and Salman is focussed on kicking off a South India publicity blitz for the film in Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. This has been prompted by his decision to release the film in four languages. Apart from the original Hindi version, the film will also release in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

At the promotional event, Salman Khan hit full form as Chulbul Pandey and, along with Prabhudeva and Sudeep, made the crowd go wild as he flaunted the popular hook step of the song. Co-stars Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar, and director Prabhudeva will accompany Salman during the promotions.

"Dabangg 3" is directed by Prabhudeva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films. Salman took on his supercop avatar as Chulbul Pandey with "Dabangg" in 2010. The character has gone on to become a popular icon in contemporary Bollywood, with "Dabangg 2" in 2012 following up the blockbuster show of the first film.

The third part will revolve around the life of Chulbul Pandey before meeting Rajjo (Sonakshi) and before becoming a fearless cop.

-With IANS inputs

