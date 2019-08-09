Deepika Padukone sizzles in latest monochrome picture shared by Dabboo Ratnani

Deepika Padukone is a diva and there is no doubt about it. The leading lady to Bollywood has got killer looks with which she takes away the hearts of millions of people and yet again she swayed away with her hotness in the new picture which was shared by popular celebrity and fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani. In the picture, the Bajirao Mastani actress can be seen sitting on the couch.

The internet is blazed by her semi-nude look in the monochrome picture. She looks sexy in the bun and the picture has been captioned as, “Grace & Beauty. (sic).” Have a look:

The photographer will be completing 25 years in the industry this year. Talking about the same, he previously in an interview to a photography website said, “It has been an amazing run. I am still enjoying as much as I used to. I still take shoots like as if it is my first day at work. I feel that fire, the energy. I enjoy it as much as I used to in day one of my photography. So even when I shoot today, I always think ‘let's try something new today. Let's try something different, let's try a new angle, maybe a new lens, maybe a new camera, a new lighting accessory, something that keeps me excited’. I feel that it has kept me going, something that keeps me really fired up with regards to my shoot, my profession.”

He has been sharing pictures of many celebrities on his Instagram account and every picture has a hashtag which says #25yearsofdabbooratnani. There are mind-blowing pictures of stars like Rajkummar Rao, Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Akshay Kumar, etc. Check them out:

Coming back to Deepika, the actress will next be seen in films 83 and Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, in which she will play the roles of Kapil Dev's wife opposite Ranveer Singh and acid-attack survivor Laxmi.