Decision on West Bengal Board Class 10, 12 exams by Monday

Image Source : PTI/ FILE Decision on West Bengal Board Madhyamik, Uccha Madhyamik exams soon

West Bengal Board Class 10, 12 exams 2021: The decision on whether to conduct West Bengal Madhyamik (10th exam), Uccha Madhyamik (12th exam) will be taken by Monday, June 7. Source close to government confirmed to IndiaTV that following a report by the six-member expert committee which was constituted earlier on Wednesday to suggest ways of conducting the exam, the government is expected to announce its decision on Monday. The expert committee has been directed to submit its report within 72 hours.

The official further added that decision can be on the line of central boards, as delay in conduct of exam will further delay the result declaration process thus hampering the entire academic year.

The School Education Department in its statement, mentioned, "In view of prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation, the Writ Petition filed before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India regarding conduction of Higher Secondary Examinations and the decision taken by CBSE and CISCE Boards to cancel the Higher Secondary Examinations 2021, the competent authority in the State Government has decided to constitute an expert committee to review and evaluate the current situation read with the outcome of the Writ Petition filed before Hon’ble Supreme Court and to submit its recommendations within 72 hours to the State Government in the School Education Department.” The expert committee consisted of WBBSE president Kalyanmoy Ganguly, WBCHSE president Mohua Das and Chairperson of West Bengal Commission for the Protection of Child Rights, Ananya Chakraborty, among other members.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier said that the Class 12th exam will be conducted in late July and class 10th in mid-August. The secondary exam was scheduled from June 1 to 10, while the Higher Secondary (HS) exam on June 15.

The Centre on Tuesday decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic across the country with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the decision has been taken in the interest of students and the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end. CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said that the evaluation criteria will be announced within two weeks, and the result will be announced between July-end and mid-August.

