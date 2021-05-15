West Bengal Board Madhyamik, HS exams postponed, not to be held in June

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL West Bengal Board Madhyamik, HS exams not to be held in June

West Bengal Board Madhyamik, HS exams 2021: The West Bengal government on Saturday announced to postpone the Madhyamik (class 10), Uccha Madhyamik (class 12) exams in the exam scheduled to be conducted in June. The government official informed IndiaTV, "The current pandemic situtaion will not favour to conduct the class 10, 12 exams putting students' life at risk. The government is not cancelling the exams, the decision on board exams will be taken after reviewing the pandemic situations."

The secondary exam in the state are scheduled from June 1 to 10, while the Higher Secondary (HS) exam is set to begin on June 15. The WBCHSE earlier cancelled the class 11 exam in the state, and decided to promote the students.

WBCHSE in its statement said, "Because of the current pandemic situation and other reasons, the council has decided to cancel the annual examination of class 11. The head of the Institution is being requested to promote all candidates of Class 11 to Class 12 The topics of the reduced syllabus of Class 12 which are related to the Higher Secondary Examination should be completed within the first quarter of Class 12."

Education Minister Partha Chatterjee earlier said that the health of the students appearing for madhyamik (class 10), and uccha madhyamik (class 12) will be given priority. "Secondary and higher secondary examinations of the West Bengal board of education are set to be held in June with COVID-19 protocol in place. But nothing can be more urgent and important than the health of our children and those involved in the examination process. The government will certainly take a decision in the interest of students at the appropriate time considering the COVID-19 situation," the minister had said.

The students can refer to the board websites, for further details.

