CBSE to announce evaluation criteria of Class 12 exam within two weeks: Official

CBSE Class 12 exam 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the evaluation criteria for class 12 exam within two weeks.

"The evaluation criteria for Class 12 are under consideration and it would take upto two weeks. Experts would look at all the possibilities and make a decision," Anurag Tripathi, Secretary, CBSE, told news agency ANI.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court directed the CBSE and CICSE to place on record objective criteria for assessment of marks in two weeks.

The bench clarified that it will not give more time for placement of objective criteria as many students will be taking admissions in colleges in India and abroad. The top court said that it will go through the objective parameters for assessment of marks, so that if any one has any objections it can be dealt with.

The CBSE official had earlier told India TV that the result will be announced between July end and mid August.

"Exams have been cancelled keeping in view the safety of students and timely announcement of results. Board is assessing criteria for evaluation and marking. It will take some time and will be put in public domain. Results will be announced between July end and mid August," he said.

The government on Tuesday decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic across the country with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the decision has been taken in the interest of students and the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Modi in which it was decided that the CBSE will take steps to compile the results of Class 12 students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

