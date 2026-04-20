Mikel Arteta opens up after Arsenal lose crucial Premier League game to arch-rivals Manchester City

New Delhi:

The Premier League title race has started to heat up. While Arsenal is still in the lead, Manchester City is also hot on their trail, and the title race has gotten very close after City registered an exceptional 2-1 victory against the league leaders at the Etihad Stadium.

With City defeating Arsenal, the gap between the two sides is just three points now, with City having a game in hand as well. After the defeat, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta came forward and talked about the clash and maintained a positive outlook despite the situation starting to look worrisome for Arsenal.

“When you don’t take the chances and they have the individual quality, that’s the risk because you lose the game. I don’t think there was any difference between the two teams. There is an element of luck, whether the ball goes in or not. The second goal, the ball gets deflected and it goes to Haaland. There is individual quality as well, to be cool, precise and ruthless. You have to be there,” Arteta told Sky Sports.

Pep Guardiola maintained a cautious stance despite the victory

While Arteta looked positive despite the defeat, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola asked his players to remain cautious and reminded them that Arsenal are still at the top of the league and opined that the job is not done yet.

"Who is top of the league? We are not. In goal difference, they are better. Step by step. But of course, we have hopes and still extend the chance to fight until the end,” Guardiola said after the game.

"The best two teams in England, I think it was a good advertisement worldwide. Both man-marking, attack, quick, a little more process. Nothing to say. I would be satisfied with a draw or a defeat. When I see what I see in my team, what can I say? I cannot complain at all, I'm so proud because they are top,” Guadiola added.

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