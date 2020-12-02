Rajasthan PTET 2020: Allotment letter for BEd 2 year course released. Here's how to check

Image Source : SCREENGRAB Rajasthan PTET 2020: BEd 2 year course allotment letter released. Here's how to check

Rajasthan PTET Allotment Letter 2020: The seat allotment letter of the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2020 examination for two-year B.Ed course has been released by the Government Dungar College Bikaner (DCB) on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the Rajasthan PTET 2020 counselling can check their seat allotment letter online at ptetdcb2020.com.

Rajasthan PTET 2020 examination was held for BEd two-year course on September 16, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

Rajasthan PTET Allotment Letter 2020: How to check

1. Visit the official website-- ptetdcb2020.com

2. Click on the link 'BEd 2 year course'

3. A new page will appear on the displays screen

4. Click on the link 'Print Allotment letter'

5. Enter your credentials and login

6. The Rajasthan PTET allotment letter 2020 will be displayed on the screen

7. Download the results and take its print out for future reference

Rajasthan PTET Allotment Letter 2020: Direct link

Direct link to check Rajasthan PTET allotment letter 2020 for BEd 2 year course.

Latest Education News