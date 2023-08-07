CM Bhupesh Baghel writes to PM Modi over irregular train operations in Chhattisgarh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the concerns faced by the public due to the irregular operations of passenger trains in the state.

In his letter, the Chief Minister highlighted that the Railway authorities had abruptly cancelled numerous trains without providing any advance notice, leaving passengers unaware of the duration of these cancellations. He said that apart from the cancellations, commuters are also inconvenienced due to train delays.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister said that he had earlier written to the Railway Minister to ensure the seamless functioning of passenger trains, but unfortunately, there has been no improvement in the situation. "Students, pilgrims, patients, businessmen, labourers among other commuters are severely inconvenienced due to irregular operation of trains.

There is anger among the people of the state, and the credibility of the state government and the Railways is being questioned," Baghel said.

Due to the geographical conditions in Chhattisgarh, the density of trains is less than the national average, he said, adding that trains are the only accessible mode of transport for people living in remote areas.

