IRCTC Alert! Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express maidan run on Jan 17. Get ready for mouth-watering delicacies

IRCTC Alert! Commuters on Mumbai- Ahmedabad train route are in for delight starting January 17 as IRCTC-run Tejas Express rolls out on the busy route. The second Tejas Express train will start its commercial operations between Mumbai-Ahmedabad from 19th January 2020. The new Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express train will be the second private train to be operated by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

To make the commuters' journey more exciting, IRCTC said that it will serve local delicacies, besides, the train will also have onboard tea/coffee vending machine facilities.

"To make Ahmedabad-Mumbai-Ahmedabad #TejasExpress journey even more exciting, mouth-watering local delicacies will be served. Besides, the train will also have onboard tea/coffee vending machine facilities. Maiden run, 17 Jan 2020. To book, visit http://irctc.co.in #GoTejasGo," IRCTC tweeted today.

Meanwhile, The catering and tourism services provider earlier had said that the Ministry of Railways had given its approval to IRCTC to operate the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Tejas Express.

"Get ready to travel between #Mumbai & #Ahmedabad at high-speed on the #IRCTC #TejasExpress. With state-of the-art facilities provided onboard, the Ahmedabad-Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express will embark on its inaugural run on 17 Jan'20. To book, visit http://irctc.co.in," IRCTC tweeted last week.

Here is all you need to know about the fare, timings, schedule of the new Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express:

Timing

Train no. 82902 Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express will leave from Ahmedabad at 6:40 AM and reach Mumbai Central at 1:10 PM.

Train no. 82901 Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express will leave from Mumbai Central at 3:40 PM and reach Ahmedabad at 9:55 PM.

Schedule

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express will run six days a week, except Thursday.

Route

The train will have six stoppages namely Nadiad, Bharuch, Vadodara, Surat, Vapi and Borivali train stations.