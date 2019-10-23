Image Source : FILE MTNL to be merged with BSNL for revival of state-owned telecom firms

Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved revival plan of BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) and MTNL (Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited) and in-principle merger of the two.

The Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also announced revival plan for the both the telcos.The government announced four steps to revive BSNL and MTNL. Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that government wants to make these companies more competitive.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Neither MTNL or BSNL are being closed, nor being disinvested, nor is being hired to any third party."

Prasad said that the government also plans to raise a sovereign bond of Rs 15,000 crore for revival of BSNL and MTNL. He further announced that the government will offer an attractive VRS package for employees in both the companies.

Giving an example of the VRS package, Prasad said any employee above the age of 53 and half, who opts for the VRS, will be given 125% remuneration of the salary, pension and gratuity till the age of 60.

