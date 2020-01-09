Amazon boss Jeff Bezos to meet PM Modi. Here's what is on the table

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will be visiting India next week and is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attend annual SMBhav event — an attempt by Amazon to reach out to small and medium businesses in the country.

Apart from interacting with small and medium business representatives in the country, Jeff Bezos will be looking forward to a high expectation meeting with PM Modi and discussing a number of concerns regarding Amazon's business in the country.

Amazon facing protest by small traders over heavy discounting

One of the key issues that Jeff Bezos may raise with PM Modi is the protest by small traders in the country who are against e-commerce giants including Amazon, Flipcart for offering deep discounts accusing them of 'unfair business practices'.

Regulatory uncertainties

Speaking on business regulations, Jeff Bezos is so far of the opinion that regulatory stability is the thing that he would always hope for India. Whatever the regulations are... they are stable in time and that's one of the things he is hoping will now be true, Bezos said earlier in a statement.

However, this is another issue which the Amazon chief may raise when he visits India.

Amazon may raise issue of restricting the sale of in-house brands

The government tightened the noose on foreign investment in multi-brand retail and imposed restrictions on e-commerce players based on inventory-based model forcing players like Amazon to pull products from its portal including Amazon Basics, Solimo, Presto, and Shoppers Stop.

However, Amazon and Flipcart now owned by Walmart objected to this imposition saying it is unfair as competitors like Snapdeal, Paytm Mall could accept foreign investments, just because they work on a market-place model.

Therefore, the Amazon boss may highlight this issue in his expected meet with Prime Minister or with other concerned ministers when he visits the country next week.

