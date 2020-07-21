59 banned Chinese apps directed by govt to ensure strict compliance or face serious action

Image Source : FILE PHOTO FILE

The government has asked all the 59 Chinese apps, banned in India last month, to ensure strict compliance or face "serious action", official sources told news agency PTI.

In a major decision, the Ministry of Electronics, and Information Technology had announced a complete ban on 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, Shareit, Helo, Shein, Likee, WeChat, UC Browser.

According to sources, The IT Ministry has written to all these companies, that continued availability and operation of these banned apps, directly or indirectly, is not only illegal but also an offence under the Information Technology Act and other applicable Acts, which would attract penal provisions.

If any apps in the banned list are found to be made available by the company through any means for use within India, directly or indirectly, it would be construed as a violation of the government orders, the sources added.

All these companies have been directed to ensure strict compliance of the orders of the ministry, failing which serious action will be taken, the source said.

The government said the decision was aimed at "safeguarding" the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users, which is a targeted move to ensure the safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace.

The ban also came in the backdrop of stand-off along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh with Chinese troops. In the month of June, at least 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in a fierce clash with the Chinese at Galwan Valley.

