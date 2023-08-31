Rare Super Blue Moon lights up the skies, first photos released from NASA

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Rare Super Blue Moon

A rare Super Blue Moon illuminated the Indian sky on Wednesday night. This phenomenon is a rare astronomical event that occurs when a full moon coincides with both a blue moon and a perigee moon. It will mark the second full moon of August, earning it the title of a blue moon. The term ‘Super Blue Moon’ was originally coined by astrologer Richard Nolle in 1946. The blue moon will achieve the status of a super blue moon by 7:30 am IST on August 31.

The Super Blue Moon is the third and final full moon of the Northern Hemisphere summer. According to NASA, the moon reached its peak illumination at 8:37 pm EDT on August 30 (6:07 am IST on August 31). The rare phenomenon was even captured with naked eyes.

Blue Moon is a rare astronomical event that occurs when there is a full moon that is also a blue moon and a perigee moon. It is the second full moon in a calendar month. This happens about once every two and a half years.The Super Blue Moon appeared about 14 per cent larger and 30 per cent brighter than a typical full moon. This is because the moon will be closer to Earth than usual.

This is a rare astronomical event, so it is a special occasion to enjoy. There is no particular significance to the Super Blue Moon, but it is a beautiful sight to behold.

A full Moon generally occurs once a month, meaning that an average year has 12. But the phases of the Moon actually take 29.5 days to complete, or 354 days for 12 cycles.That falls short of the 365/366 days in a calendar year, so roughly every two and half years, a 13th full Moon is seen. It is thought that the rarity is where the phrase "once in a blue Moon" may come from.

Read More Astrology News