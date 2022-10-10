Horoscope Today, Oct 11: Favorable day for Leo, Libra, Gemini; business profits on cards for Sagittarius

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, Oct 11

Horoscope Today 11 October 2022: Today is the second day of Kartik Krishna Paksha and Tuesday is the day. Dwitiya Tithi will cross the whole day today and will remain till 1.29 pm late night. Today afternoon there will be Harshana Yoga till 3.17 pm. Harsha means happiness, happiness. The work done in this yoga only gives happiness and luck remains with him. Also, there will be Amritsiddhi Yoga till 4:17 pm today.

Aries

You will have a good day. Today you will get the support of your spouse in the project work, which will prove helpful for further success. Will also happen. Avoid taking the opinion of others in office work, it would be better if you take the help of someone close to you, then the work will be successful easily. Your hard work will fill the colors of success in your life today. Today sweetness will increase in family relations. Today you are expected to benefit from different paths. Make til ladoos and throw them in water.

Taurus

You will have a happy day. Today you should be ready to compromise and cooperate on any big matters. pending work

Will be completed today. People of this zodiac can go on a date with their spouse today. Today is a very good day for married people. If your spouse is angry, you can gift new clothes to make him happy. Today there will be changes in many important works. Luck will favor you in this situation. Before investing, take the opinion of your elders. Apply saffron tilak.

Gemini

You will have a better day. Your lost old item will be found back today. Also you will get profit in investment. this amount

People with disabilities can get a gift from their spouse today. Due to which sweetness will increase between the two of you. Try to understand the point of others better today. You will get benefit from this. You can also help someone close to you. You will prove successful in solving the problems faced. You will get victory in legal matters today. People of this zodiac will get employment today. Today is looking good for lovemate for this zodiac sign. Clean the temple.

Cancer

Today you will get the benefit of money. Do not argue with a stranger today. Do not take any kind of decision regarding the transaction of money. It would be better not to do money transactions on this day. Try to complete the work by focusing your attention. Whatever hinders you today, ignore it. Students of this zodiac can also fill out any kind of examination form or go to an interview, your financial condition will be better than before.



Leo

Your day will be favorable for you. Your inclination will be more toward creative work. To buy new vehicles today

Have a good day. At the same time, today is also an auspicious day to make purchases related to home appliances for home decoration. Also, today is a favorable day to go on dating. Help others by thinking wisely today. Today your health will be much better than before.

Virgo

Your day will be full of happiness. Today your financial position will remain strong. Today you will wave the flag of success in your work. Today you will feel yourself mentally and physically fit. If you are thinking of buying a new vehicle then buy it. You are likely to get benefit from this. You can meet old friends today.

Libra

Today is lucky day. Today's day will start with auspicious resolutions. Today will be beneficial for those who are associated with the earthen business. Today you will get money due to hard work and behavior. Enemies and diseases will be battered by your influence today. People of this zodiac will get the benefit of family happiness and peace today. Also, there will be sweetness in your personal relationship. Today you will spend most of your time with your parents. There will be opportunities for profit. Get out of the house only after eating curd.

Scorpio

Your day will be favorable. Today your efforts in your job will be successful. Today you will get good news from family members and your self-esteem will increase. Today you can get help from someone special. Will go out for dinner with a friend at night. to work with ease Try to complete it, you will get success according to hard work. Serve the old lady, and the doors of success will open.

Sagittarius

Your day will be profitable. Opportunities for profit will open for people today. Due to this, the traders will get the benefit of monetary gains. If you want to start a new business, then start only after seeing Rahukal. People of this zodiac will get a lot of love from their spouses today. With your life partner, you may have the possibility of going to some religious places. With new sources of income, the economic condition will be strong. Offer water to Shivling.

Capricorn

Your day will be normal. Today, due to the good level of morale, your work will proceed at a good pace. Today there is a possibility of change in business. Your creativity in the office will be better than before. It's a great day to go on dating for this zodiac's lovemate. Today luck will fully support you. There can be a dispute between you and your brother about something, keep yourself restrained. Today is an auspicious day for buying electrical equipment. Take care of your valuables today. Distribute boondi to the needy, you will get blessings.



Aquarius

Today will be a great day for you. You are going to get huge success in your field. Also, a job offer can come from a foreign company. Which will be beneficial for you to join. Today, parking the vehicle at a safe place only. Otherwise, a long and wide fine may have to be filled. Today enemies may try to harm you, so keep your distance from them as much as possible. Today your interest in social work will increase. Do your work carefully today. Offer jaggery to Ganesh ji.

Pisces

Your day will bring new happiness in your life. Your inclination will be more toward spirituality. somewhere with parents

Will go for temple darshan. By doing this, chances of getting benefits are being created for you. A plan made for entertainment can be postponed today. Will spend more time at home today. The problem related to money will end today. There will be profit from the business. Today is going to be an auspicious day for the students of this zodiac. If you are going for an interview, take a pinch of turmeric powder along with you, you will definitely get success.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country with vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him predicting every morning at 7.30 am on India TV)

Read More Astrology News