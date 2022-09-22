Aaj Ka Panchang 23 September 2022: Know Friday's Panchang, Rahukaal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ka Panchang 23 September 2022

Aaj Ka Panchang 23 September 2022: Today is the Trayodashi date and Friday of Ashwin Krishna Paksha. Trayodashi Tithi will cross the whole day of today and will remain till 2.30 pm in the late night. Today is the Shradh of Trayodashi Tithi. Siddha Yoga will be there till 9.56 am today, after that Sadhya Yoga will take place. At the same time, after crossing the whole day today, Magha Nakshatra will remain till 3.51 pm in the late night. Apart from this, today is Pradosh fast. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Friday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurta and Sunrise-Sunset time.

Auspicious time

Trayodashi Tithi - By crossing the whole day of today till 2.30 pm in the late night

Siddha Yoga - Today morning till 9.56 minutes

Magha Nakshatra - After crossing the whole day today till 3.51 am late at night

Rahukal

Delhi - 10:43 am to 12:13 pm

Mumbai - 11:00 PM to 12:31 PM

Chandigarh - 10:44 am to 12:15 pm

Lucknow - From 10:28 am to 11:59 pm

Bhopal - 10:42 am to 12:12 pm

Kolkata - From 09:58 am to 11:29 pm

Ahmedabad - Before 11:01 pm to 12:32 pm

Chennai - 10:30 am to 12:01 pm

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - Sunrise - 6:09 am

Sunset - Sunset - 6:17 pm

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country with vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him on India TV every morning at 7.30 am )

Also Read: Financial Horoscope, September 22: Scorpios will have new avenues to gain money, know about others

Also Read: Horoscope Today, September 22: Scorpio's financial condition will be better, know about all zodiac signs

Read More Astrology News