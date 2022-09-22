Thursday, September 22, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Astrology
  4. Aaj Ka Panchang 23 September 2022: Know Friday's Panchang, Rahukaal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 23 September 2022: Know Friday's Panchang, Rahukaal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 23 September 2022: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Thursday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and sunrise-sunset timings.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: September 22, 2022 16:38 IST
Aaj Ka Panchang 23 September 2022
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ka Panchang 23 September 2022

Aaj Ka Panchang 23 September 2022:  Today is the Trayodashi date and Friday of Ashwin Krishna Paksha. Trayodashi Tithi will cross the whole day of today and will remain till 2.30 pm in the late night. Today is the Shradh of Trayodashi Tithi. Siddha Yoga will be there till 9.56 am today, after that Sadhya Yoga will take place. At the same time, after crossing the whole day today, Magha Nakshatra will remain till 3.51 pm in the late night. Apart from this, today is Pradosh fast. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Friday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurta and Sunrise-Sunset time. 

Auspicious time

Trayodashi Tithi - By crossing the whole day of today till 2.30 pm in the late night
Siddha Yoga -  Today morning till 9.56 minutes 
Magha Nakshatra - After crossing the whole day today till 3.51 am late at night 

Rahukal
Delhi - 10:43 am to 12:13 pm
Mumbai  - 11:00 PM to 12:31 PM
Chandigarh - 10:44 am to 12:15 pm
Lucknow - From 10:28 am to 11:59 pm
Bhopal - 10:42 am to 12:12 pm
Kolkata - From 09:58 am to 11:29 pm
Ahmedabad - Before 11:01 pm to 12:32 pm
Chennai - 10:30 am to 12:01 pm

Sunrise-Sunset time
Sunrise - Sunrise - 6:09 am 
Sunset - Sunset - 6:17 pm

 

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country with vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him on India TV every morning at 7.30 am )

Related Stories
Aaj Ka Panchang 21 September 2022: Know Wednesday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sun

Aaj Ka Panchang 21 September 2022: Know Wednesday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sun

Aaj Ka Panchang 22 Sept: Know Thursday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 22 Sept: Know Thursday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 23 September 2022: Know Friday's Panchang, Rahukaal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunse

Aaj Ka Panchang 23 September 2022: Know Friday's Panchang, Rahukaal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunse

 

Also Read: Financial Horoscope, September 22: Scorpios will have new avenues to gain money, know about others

Also Read: Horoscope Today, September 22: Scorpio's financial condition will be better, know about all zodiac signs

Read More Astrology News

raju-srivastava-passed-away

Top News

Latest News