Yoga With Swami Ramdev, 26 April 2025: Baba Ramdev Yoga to Cure Joint Pain, Perform Asanas According to the latest report of the US Health Agency, every year, 1 out of every 4 elderly people aged 65 years or above falls sometimes in the kitchen, sometimes in the washroom, sometimes on the balcony… which causes hip-knee injury and increases the risk of arthritis of the hips and knees.