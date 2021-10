Updated on: October 26, 2021 21:00 IST

T20 World Cup Cricket Dhamaka: New Zealand vs Pakistan match in Sharjah could do Men in Blue a favour

While India gears up for their second match against New Zealand in Dubai, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be keeping a keen eye on tonight's New Zealand vs Pakistan match in Sharjah as the result of the match could do the Men in Blue a favour.