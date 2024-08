Updated on: August 01, 2024 16:37 IST

PV Sindhu to face He Bing Jiao of China in round of 16 | 1st Aug | Sports Wrap

India's top-ranked shuttlers will be in action on Thursday in their respective categories at the Paris Olympics. Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy will be up against each other in the men's singles round of 16 match whereas PV Sindhu will take on He Bing Jiao of China in her round of 16 contest.