Updated on: August 01, 2024 16:19 IST

Olympics 2024:Indian Athletes Shine on Day Five of Paris Olympics 2024

The fifth day was very good for the Indian team in Paris Olympics 2024, Lakshya Sen and Prannoy H. S. have reached the next round by winning their matches, while on the other hand Deepika Kumari has also got success in Archery, watch this video to know the complete news.