Updated on: August 04, 2024 11:41 IST

Khelif-Angelina Boxing Row in Olympics 2024: Khelif's father calls controversies 'immoral'

Paris Olympics has invited controversy after the Italy vs Algeria boxing match ended within 46 seconds on August 01. Italian boxer Angela quit her 66 kg women’s category boxing match against Algeria’s Khelif sparking a gender row at Paris Olympics.