India clinch top spot in WTC standings, Australia slip to No.3

India moved to the top of the ICC World Test Championship standings following their remarkable 2-1 series win over Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Shubman Gill (91), Rishabh Pant (89*) and Cheteshwar Pujara (56) all played brilliant innings as India chased down the mammoth 328-run target on the final day of the fourth and final Test at The Gabba.