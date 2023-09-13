Wednesday, September 13, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Sports Video
  5. Former Pakistan captain Khalid Latif sentenced to 12 years in jail

Videos

Updated on: September 13, 2023 18:58 IST

Former Pakistan captain Khalid Latif sentenced to 12 years in jail, threatened to kill

Former Pakistan captain Khalid Latif sentenced to 12 years in jail, threatened to kill
Khalid Latif Pakistan Cricket Team Pcb Zaka Ashraf Babar Azam Ex Pakistani Cricketer Who Is Khalid Latif Asia Cup Asia Cup 2023

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News